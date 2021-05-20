FBI: Osceola substitute teacher arrested for distributing child porn on IM app

An Osceola County substitute teacher was arrested last week after federal agents say he was caught sending out child porn using an instant messaging app, court filings show.

If convicted, 19-year-old Joshua Merced-Trychta could face up to 20 years in federal prison for distributing the material, many of which being videos depicting the rape of young children, according to the criminal complaint.

The Osceola County School District said he has since been fired after teaching at seven schools in the area since September. His last day at work was April 14, spokesperson Dana Schafer said.

“The district has not been informed that any Osceola students were victimized,” Schafer added.

According to court records, Merced-Trychta was being watched by undercover agents using the KiK application since last October. By March, agents were able to track down Merced-Trychta’s IP address and on May 12, they served a warrant at the home.

There, they said he admitted to receiving and spreading the material through a group chat he ran under the username @merce_71, adding he “has tried to stop in the past and realizes he has a problem.” He had been viewing child porn for three to five years, the complaint said.

Federal and Osceola County court records didn’t reveal any previous arrests of the Poinciana High School graduate. A future hearing has not been scheduled.

In 2019, another substitute teacher was arrested after being accused of 17 crimes related to molesting elementary students he taught.

Syed Yaseen Asher is at the Osceola County Jail without bond and is scheduled for a court hearing June 15, where he is expected to enter a plea, records show.

