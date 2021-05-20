newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola County, FL

FBI: Osceola substitute teacher arrested for distributing child porn on IM app

By Cristóbal Reyes, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 19 hours ago

An Osceola County substitute teacher was arrested last week after federal agents say he was caught sending out child porn using an instant messaging app, court filings show.

If convicted, 19-year-old Joshua Merced-Trychta could face up to 20 years in federal prison for distributing the material, many of which being videos depicting the rape of young children, according to the criminal complaint.

The Osceola County School District said he has since been fired after teaching at seven schools in the area since September. His last day at work was April 14, spokesperson Dana Schafer said.

“The district has not been informed that any Osceola students were victimized,” Schafer added.

According to court records, Merced-Trychta was being watched by undercover agents using the KiK application since last October. By March, agents were able to track down Merced-Trychta’s IP address and on May 12, they served a warrant at the home.

There, they said he admitted to receiving and spreading the material through a group chat he ran under the username @merce_71, adding he “has tried to stop in the past and realizes he has a problem.” He had been viewing child porn for three to five years, the complaint said.

Federal and Osceola County court records didn’t reveal any previous arrests of the Poinciana High School graduate. A future hearing has not been scheduled.

In 2019, another substitute teacher was arrested after being accused of 17 crimes related to molesting elementary students he taught.

Syed Yaseen Asher is at the Osceola County Jail without bond and is scheduled for a court hearing June 15, where he is expected to enter a plea, records show.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
763
Followers
560
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Osceola County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Poinciana, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Child Porn#Child Rape#County Court#Fbi#Criminal Court#Kik#Merce 71#Poinciana High School#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Undercover Agents#Court Records#Substitute#Videos#Federal Prison#Federal Agents#Schools#Instant Messaging#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
Related
Kissimmee, FLaroundosceola.com

WaWa Shooting Suspect Captured

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder. The suspect from Thursday’s shooting at the Wawa, 4397 W. Vine Street, Kissimmee, has been identified as Ahmad Jihad Bojeh (age 24) and taken into custody by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Ahmad Bojeh was taken into custody as a result of incoming tips from the public. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for its assistance and news outlets that broadcasted the suspect’s information to the public. This investigation is still active and ongoing. #sheriffmarcoslopez #TogetherAsOne #osceolacounty #unitedforosceolacounty #lawenforcement #protectandserve.
Kissimmee, FLaroundosceola.com

Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

Remember the fallen. There will be a Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, Wednesday, May 19, at 9:30 a.m at the Osceola County Courthouse. The courthouse is located at 2 Courthouse Square, in Kissimmee, Florida. This event is hosted by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the Kissimmee Police Department, the Osceola County...
Osceola County, FLOrlando Sentinel

Osceola deputies arrest man for shooting in gas station parking lot

Osceola County deputies arrested a 24-year-old man allegedly seen on surveillance video firing gunshots in the parking lot of a gas station near Kissimmee. Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was arrested on Saturday and is charged with attempted first degree murder, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Bojeh is accused of...
Osceola County, FLosceolasheriff.org

Beatrice Peters – Missing Adult

AGE: 41 (DOB 12/27/1979) On 5/6/2021, deputies responded to the area of Partin Dr. Kissimmee, FL in reference to a report of a missing adult, Beatrice Peters (DOB 12/27/1979), who was last seen on 4/30/2021. Beatrice is described as a white female, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’05”, and weighs around 125 pounds. She is reportedly driving her 2005 Orange Honda Element with a Florida license plate.
Osceola County, FLclick orlando

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Osceola County crash

One person died and another hospitalized following a crash in Osceola County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Rummell Road and Hasker Parkway and involved two vehicles, troopers said. The road is blocked while the investigation continues. Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to...
Osceola County, FLmynews13.com

Osceola law enforcement leaders recommend guardians for charter schools

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement leaders expressed support for replacing school resource officers with guardians at charter schools during a workshop Thursday to present an advisory group’s recommendations on how to keep Osceola County school campuses safer. What You Need To Know. Guardians could replace resource officers at charter...
Osceola County, FLWESH

Masks still required in Osceola County facilities, despite governor suspending local mandates

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — After the governor’s announcement suspending all remaining local COVID-19 mandates, Osceola County suspended their emergency ordinance that required face coverings in public, but they’re still requiring masks inside their facilities. The governor’s executive order doesn’t overrule the mandates in federally run facilities, like courthouses or the...
Osceola County, FLaroundosceola.com

Vigil for victims calls for street racing to stop

A recent vigil held for two victims killed in a street racing crash last month sent a message to drivers who engage in the illegal activity: It needs to stop. Law enforcement officials from Osceola County, as well as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Orlando Police Department, formed a line on April 23 to leave teddy bears and other toys at a roadside memorial in the Four Corners area where the three-vehicle crash occurred.