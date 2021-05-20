JP Morgan Chase Launches Its Own Health Business Unit Three Months After Haven Implodes

It’s hard out there for a boss—particularly if by “boss” we mean the CEO of a large publicly listed US corporation. Last year, an Economic Policy Institute (EPI) study of CEO pay at the 350 largest US firms found average annual compensation in 2019 totaled $21.3 million. But as a recent report from the nonprofit Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) reminds readers, most of that compensation is variable, as direct salary makes up on average “only 10 percent of executive compensation.” The other 90 percent is mainly in the form of stock options or other forms of bonuses.