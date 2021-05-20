newsbreak-logo
JP Morgan Chase Launches Its Own Health Business Unit Three Months After Haven Implodes

By Katie Jennings
Forbes
Forbes
 20 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase is staking out its own healthcare venture, after its joint project with Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon failed earlier this year. On Thursday, the financial firm announced the launch of Morgan Health, a business unit focused on improving employer-sponsored healthcare, to be led by Dan Mendelson, founder and former CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based healthcare consultancy Avalere Health. The move comes a little over three months since the joint venture Haven Health, which also aimed to lower employee healthcare costs and boost quality services, said it would be winding down.

