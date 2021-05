Friday night fights on Showtime continue with Bellator 258 and a stacked card winning the battle of events this week. In the main event Juan Archuleta looks to keep his championship belt against Sergio Pettis in a 5 round fight that is guaranteed to be fireworks while it lasts. The Co main event features Anthony Johnson making his return to MMA after a 3 year break facing a top 20 ranked light heavyweight in the country of Brazil Jose Augusto Azevedo of Team Pitbull. Older brother Patricky Pitbull faces yet another SBG fighter in Peter Queally which will be a true grudge match.