Bob Baffert trained Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit reportedly tests positive for 21 picograms of the legal, commonly used therapeutic medication betamethasone:. Early Sunday morning, slightly a week post the 2021 Kentucky Derby, rumors began flying on social media about two things involving Medina Spirit. The first was jockey agent Ron Anderson, who represents Joel Rosario, who rode Rock Your World, the other speed horse in the Derby who didn’t break while Joel’s left foot was out of the iron, and winner John Velazquez bet 100K on Medina Spirit. I did not believe that and I have my doubts Ron ever wagered 100K on any horse. The other half of that rumor was Bob’s wife Jill also bet 100K on Medina Spirit, or was somehow involved in Ron’s bet. I’m as sure as I can be that is not true.