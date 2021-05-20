newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Ask Larry: What Will My Spouse’s Survivor Benefit Be If I Die Without Filing?

By Laurence Kotlikoff
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today's column addresses questions about how Social Security survivor's benefits are calculated if the record holder dies before filing for their retirement benefit, eligibility for benefits on the record of a first spouse after remarriage and taking spousal benefits before full retirement age. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.

www.forbes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

183K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Fra#Retirement Age#Child Care#Retirement Home#Retirement Planning#Early Retirement#Fra#Pia#Maxifi Planner#Drcs#Survivor Benefits#Social Security Survivor#Spousal Benefits#Unreduced Widow#Widower#Remarriage#Extreme Care#Non Profits#Professor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Relationship Advicemoneytalksnews.com

How to Maximize Social Security Benefits for a Married Couple

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Here is the scenario: You and your spouse are approximately the same age, and are asking yourselves and your financial guru about Social Security benefits. Chief in your minds is how to maximize Social Security benefits for a married couple.
Barnstable, MAcapenews.net

Teaching Retirement

Jen and I recently taught a class at Cape Cod Community College on how to build a sound retirement system. It’s a popular class we teach throughout the year. The class examines numerous planning questions, such as income, investment, distribution, and estate strategies for people nearing or already in retirement. The goal of this class is to help folks manage both their tax liability and risk as they move through the distribution phase of their retirement lifecycle.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 70

In case you hadn't heard, 70 is the new 60 with respect to retirement. And that's not entirely anecdotal. A study from Stony Brook University confirms that as lifespans increase, people are staying healthier into older ages. That's a great thing, because it gives more seniors access to Social Security's most fruitful feature: Delayed retirement credits.
Personal Financenews8000.com

3 Ways Social Security Can Save Your Retirement When You Haven’t Saved Enough

There’s no single retirement savings number that guarantees you’ll have enough money to pay all of your bills. But as a general rule, it’s a good idea to retire having banked 10 times your ending career salary. Now there’s wiggle room with that number, such as if you plan to downgrade your lifestyle or hold down a part-time job as a senior. But either way, you do need a healthy level of savings to retire with confidence.
Economymoneytalksnews.com

35% of Older Americans Fail This Basic Retirement Test

Social Security is the cornerstone of retirement for millions of people. Yet, Americans remain largely ignorant of key aspects of how this program works, a new survey has found. More than one-third (35%) of near-retirees ages 55 to 65 know so little that they failed a basic knowledge quiz about...
Personal Financethepennyhoarder.com

8 Common Questions Answered About Social Security Survivor Benefits

When a loved one dies, the financial fallout to deal with often adds to your grief. In some circumstances, Social Security survivor benefits can fill part of that void. As of June 2020, Social Security paid monthly survivor benefits to approximately 6 million people. But navigating the maze of Social...
Societymedicaleconomics.com

How to offset lower Social Security benefits when a spouse dies

What happens to a retired couple’s Social Security benefits when a spouse dies?Often there is a substantial loss of income—a problem that has gotten surprisingly little attention. The surviving spouse will get either the survivor benefit or his or her own retirement benefit, but not both. Social Security will pay...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Ask Larry: Can My Husband Opt Out Of Social Security And Invest His Contributions Instead?

Today's column addresses questions about whether it's possible to opt out of contributing to Social Security, Social Security benefits for veterans and filing options when an older spouse dies before the younger spouse reaches full retirement age (FRA). Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.
Personal FinanceKXLY

This Simple Trick Can Squeeze an Extra $600 Out of Social Security

Social Security was originally designed to replace 40% of an average worker’s pre-retirement income, but with an increasing number of beneficiaries and rapidly depleting trust funds, its buying power isn’t what it used to be. That makes getting the most out of the program more important than ever, especially if you don’t have a lot of personal retirement savings.
Personal FinanceNASDAQ

Here's When Claiming Social Security at 62 Could Backfire on You

When it comes to signing up for Social Security, you have options. You can file at full retirement age, or FRA, which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth, and collect the full monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your earnings history. Or, you could delay your filing past FRA and score an 8% boost to your benefits for each year you hold off, up until the age of 70.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

What’s the Best Age to File for Social Security?

When it comes to signing up for Social Security, you have options. You can file at full retirement age, or FRA, which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth, and collect the full monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your earnings history. Or, you could delay your filing past FRA and score an 8% boost to your benefits for each year you hold off, up until the age of 70.
TravelWiscnews.com

3 Social Security Decisions That Could Haunt You for Years

You'll probably rely somewhat heavily on Social Security to pay your bills as a senior -- especially if you don't manage to amass a substantial nest egg. That's why it's important to manage your benefits carefully. But if you make any of these moves, you could wind up kicking yourself for years.
BusinessMuscatine Journal

3 Things Nearly Anyone Can Do to Boost Their Social Security Benefits

Social Security is one of the few guaranteed sources of retirement income -- and it's not going away, no matter what rumors you may have heard. Once you sign up for benefits, the size of your checks is more or less locked in, apart from the occasional cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). So if you want the largest checks possible, you have to take the right steps before you even sign up. Here are three actions almost anyone can take to increase their Social Security checks in retirement.
BusinessMuscatine Journal

Getting These 3 Numbers Wrong Could Wreck Your Retirement

You're probably aware that it's important to plan for retirement rather than just wing it. After all, your senior years may be loaded with surprise expenses, like heftier healthcare bills than anticipated, and it's important to go in prepared. But if you're off the mark on these key numbers, you...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How to Maximize Social Security for Your Lifetime

When you take Social Security is a big choice that you will be faced with. And that decision could affect how easily you can cover your bills in retirement. But when you take this benefit could also affect how much you get in lifetime income from the system. Before you decide which age is best for you, make sure you consider these things.