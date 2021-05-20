Ask Larry: What Will My Spouse’s Survivor Benefit Be If I Die Without Filing?
Today's column addresses questions about how Social Security survivor's benefits are calculated if the record holder dies before filing for their retirement benefit, eligibility for benefits on the record of a first spouse after remarriage and taking spousal benefits before full retirement age. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.www.forbes.com