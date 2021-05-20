The Distributed Work Mindset

It has been just over a year since the world as we knew it came to a grinding halt. Our institutions, our infrastructure, our very way of life severely disrupted. Across the board, businesses and companies shifted how they operated out of necessity for survival. From video calls, to empty offices, to the adoption of brand- new technologies, everyone from antique booksellers to cutting-edge software firms changed how, when and even where they did business. Now, with a year under their belts, companies are beginning to witness the long-awaited “new normal” as our economy moves out of survival mode and begins to look for opportunities to thrive again, and nowhere is this more prevalent than in the commercial real estate industry.