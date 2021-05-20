Angela Missoni resigns after 24 years as creative director

What daughter hasn’t raided her mother’s closet at some point? Clomping around the house in a pair of too-big high heels is practically a sartorial rite of passage. But what if said mother happens to be the creative director of a major European fashion house? “I always felt she was drawn to it, but she was scared to do something in fashion because I was already in the field,” says Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri of her daughter Rachele Regini, who joined her at the house in 2017. “She wanted to establish herself on her own. I respect that and I think it’s part of the process of growing up, but I’m very happy to have her by my side.”