Tulsa City Council approves permit for armed march in Greenwood district

By Emily Farris
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 20 hours ago
The Tulsa City Council approved the 2nd Amendment Armed March permit.

The 2nd Amendment-friendly procession honors those lost to the Tulsa Massacre 100 years ago, it is scheduled for May 29th. 2 News previously reported the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club out of Austin, TX, and the national Black Panther Party is organizing the march. The groups said the march is about unifying the Black community, not about sparking fear or intimidation.

READ MORE: Armed march planned during Tulsa race massacre centennial

Complications about getting a permit for the event brought confusion, at the time, the city's permit department said the permit was filed under a different event name and the streets previously requested were already allocated. The ransomware attack on the city's infrastructure also slowed the process down to get the permit.

KNOW MORE: The City of Tulsa's ransomware attack

The armed march, along with a police escort, will start at Ben Hill Park to travel north on MLK Jr. Boulevard, then east on Pine Street, then south on Greenwood Avenue, then west on King Street, then north on Elgin Avenue, and finally, turn west on Latimer Place.

The "2nd Amendment Armed March" is happening on May 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Related
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa Parks Hosting 'Cost Recovery' Workshops To Determine Recreation Program Pricing

Tulsa Parks is hosting a series of workshops meant to engage community members in the development of recreation program pricing. "Tulsa Parks has engaged the services of GreenPlay, a nationally renowned parks and recreation management consulting firm to assist in developing a Department Cost Recovery Philosophy and Policy based on our community’s values for recreation programs and park services," the department says on its "Lets Talk Tulsa Parks" page. "This model... will assist us in developing a proactive and fiscally responsible process for program pricing."
Tulsa County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Portion of W3900 Road Closed for Bridge Repairs

West 3900 Road between North 4020 and North 4030 Road will be closed during the daytime hours for bridge repairs starting on Monday, May 17th. District Three Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. He apologizes for any conveniences this may cause people in the southeastern corner of the County.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Transit, THD Partnering To Encourage Tulsans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Tulsa Transit is partnering with the Health Department to encourage more Tulsans to get vaccinated. The program gives free rides to people who use the bus to get their first and second doses. This new partnership with Tulsa Transit and the health department not only gives more access to the vaccine, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

McGirt ruling leaves Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Supreme Court ruling has left Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land. Now 76,000 criminal convictions are being questioned. FOX 25 took the problem straight to Governor Kevin Stitt. We're breaking down the McGirt ruling in an exclusive two-part series beginning Monday, May 17th at...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...