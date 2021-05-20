newsbreak-logo
Arsenal 'ready to SELL Joe Willock to Newcastle for £20m in order to fund summer pursuit of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid... with the England U21 star happy to stay on Tyneside' after electrifying loan at St James' Park

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 hours ago

Arsenal are prepared to cash in on midfielder Joe Willock this summer to help fund a permanent deal for Martin Odegaard, according to reports.

Willock has been in stunning form for Newcastle after joining the club on loan in January, and on Wednesday became the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive top-flight appearances following his goal against Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old has netted seven goals in 13 appearances for the Tyneside club, and now The Daily Telegraph claim their north London counterparts are open to the idea of him sealing a £20million move to the north east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eBwp_0a5nyxQl00
Arsenal are prepared to cash in on midfielder Joe Willock this summer, according to reports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M35g3_0a5nyxQl00
Willock has been in stunning form at Newcastle, scoring in each of his last six Premier League games under Steve Bruce (left)

However, the report adds the Gunners could yet increase that price considering the dramatic impression their academy product has made at Newcastle.

Arsenal's openness to parting ways with the England Under-21 international is linked to their willingness to keep Real Madrid loanee Odegaard, with the Norway captain taking the space of Willock - who had fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal - in the squad.

The 22-year-old has scored once and laid on a single assist since moving to the Emirates, but has impressed boss Mikel Arteta with his displays.

However, his long-term future set to be decided in the summer once it has been made clear whether Zinedine Zidane is staying or leaving the Spanish side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kAy0_0a5nyxQl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4bjH_0a5nyxQl00

The report adds that a permanent deal for Willock could also convince manager Steve Bruce - who views the midfielder as his No 1 summer target - and star forward Allan Saint-Maximin to stay at St James' Park.

The Frenchman has championed a permanent move for Willock, telling Sky Sports: 'We have to buy more players like Joe Willock, he can be really great for the team and for myself.

'I am 24 years old, and have to think about the national team, about winning trophies, and hope the club can give me that.

'My relationship is really good with Joe inside and outside the pitch, and you can see how that helps a team when you have players like that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JsEF_0a5nyxQl00
A permanent deal for Willock could help convince Bruce and star forward Allan Saint-Maximin (right) to stay

Willock also signalled that he is happy at the club, telling Newcastle fans after scoring the only goal against Sheffield United: 'I want to say thank you for making me feel so welcome and thank you for greeting me with open arms.

'I hope you're satisfied with what I've given for the club so far and hopefully there's more to continue in the future. I'm not going to promise anything, but the conversation is going to be held.

'To make history at this special club is special for me. I came here on loan to help the team and it's turned into a brilliant story.'

The only snag could arise with securing funds for the deal, with the Magpies' transfer budged reportedly non-existent due to the coronavirus pandemic and more than a year without fans in the stadium.

It remains to be seen if owner Mike Ashley is either willing to provide the money to needed through an in interest-free loan, or allow managing director Lee Charnley to borrow from a bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sPbf_0a5nyxQl00
But it remains to be seen if Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will help sanction a £20m deal
