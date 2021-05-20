newsbreak-logo
Jacksonville man wins $1M prize after his car breaks down

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
 19 hours ago
A Jacksonville man who claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game said the winning ticket came just in time.

“My wife’s car broke down a few days ago and two days after that my truck broke down," said Curtis Fuller, who won playing the $5 game, 50X THE CASH. "In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!”

Fuller claimed his prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

He purchased his winning ticket from First Coast Energy, located at 711 Duval Station Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $39 billion to enhance education and sending more than 880,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida's economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $75.6 billion in prizes and made more than 3,000 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com

