Medford Rotary revitalizes Cedar Run garden
The following release is from Medford Sunrise Rotary:. What difference can a small group of caring volunteers make to a patch of scruffy, weed-filled dirt and sand?. Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, the wildlife animal hospital and refuge where people from across South Jersey take injured birds and animals is one of our community’s of the great treasures. When they told Medford Sunrise Rotary they wanted to convert an area outside of their new educational room into a garden that attracts bees, hummingbirds and butterflies, the members said, “Sign us up! We’ll donate everything and take care of it all”thesunpapers.com