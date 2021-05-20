Medford Rotary revitalizes Cedar Run garden

Come join us on the Boothbay Railway Village lawn this Thursday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. It will be so good to see you all. And amazingly no masks as long as you are fully vaccinated. We’ve been Zooming all winter, but it sure will be good to actually see you in person. Bring your chairs, drinks, dinner, friends, etc. We’ll catch up, have a short program, but mostly time to visit. These last spring evenings have been so long and so beautiful. The beautiful Village lawn is just the place to enjoy them. Thank you to the Railway Village for hosting us.