Making the digital world work better for kids on Global Accessibility Awareness Day

CEO of Just AI UK / Events for European startups. Nastasya helps local tech companies go global and land their business "softly" in the UK. A few years ago, it was impossible to imagine that a scene from a Hollywood sci-fi flick would occur in real life such as a sensible conversation with a human-like robot, a machine generating readable text or an almost perfect voice-to-voice translation. Some of these solutions have made astonishing progress, which might explain why they have become so ubiquitous. Chatbots, personal assistants and voice skills are so popular that I've seen them start to influence our language norms and practice. The current challenge is to make sure this influence is positive.