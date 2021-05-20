Making the digital world work better for kids on Global Accessibility Awareness Day
The CBeebies Playtime Island app has changed. It’s not the end of the world, but it feels that way. My son, Finnley, has social communication disorder (SCD). It’s similar to autistic spectrum disorder, in that he can find change to routine distressing. The Playtime Island update came overnight, and while other kids would have loved it, it was a nightmare for my son. He could no longer use the thing he’d grown to love and understand.www.prweek.com