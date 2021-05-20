newsbreak-logo
Knight Foundation funds AI adoption in newsrooms

prweek.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knight Foundation is handing out $3 million in grants to support the adoption of AI in local newsrooms across the U.S. The grants will initially fund four projects, which are intended to "address critical knowledge and skills gaps in the industry," the organization said in a statement. This includes $750,000 for the Associated Press to develop industry-wide benchmarks for AI readiness and develop a training program for at least 50 local news organizations.

