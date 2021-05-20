New Video Showcases ‘5 Adventures Near Casper, Wyoming’

With highs in the 70's and plenty of sunshine, Minnesota saw perfect weather for the Governor's Fishing Opener weekend. When it comes to water, I prefer drinking it rather than fishing it. Specifically, I like water brewed with yeast, hops and grain. The results are usually quite tasty. So, rather than hitting the lakes for fishing opener this past weekend, my wife and I headed to Wisconsin to check out some breweries out there. We started in Spooner, WI where the Churchill family invited us to visit Round Man Brewing (a fantastic family-owned brewpub that we loved and would highly recommend if you're ever in the area or passing through). From there, we visited the stunning new Lift Bridge Brewing facility in New Richmond, then on to the wonderfully bizarre and a personal favorite Oliphant Brewing in Somerset.