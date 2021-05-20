Investors are slurping up Oatly stock in the oat-milk company’s Nasdaq debut
Wall Street is thirsty for Oatly Group AB. Shares in the oat-drink company jumped more than 28% in their market debut on Thursday, a sign that investors are eager to cash in on the growing market for dairy alternatives. The Swedish firm priced shares at $17 on Wednesday in an initial public offering led by Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Credit Suisse. Oatly raised $1.43 billion in the IPO, the Wall Street Journal reported. The stock is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol OTLY.