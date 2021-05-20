newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Rahal team penalized after Indy 500 photo shoot causes crash

By JENNA FRYER Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — An attemptedphoto opportunity almost went terribly wrong on the opening lap of Indianapolis 500 practice when Colton Herta crashed into both Scott McLaughlin and the wall, oblivious at more than 200 mph to the Instagram moment ahead. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had its three drivers slowly fan across the...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Conor Daly
Person
Santino Ferrucci
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Graham Rahal
Person
Roger Penske
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Indianapolis 500#Race Cars#Indycar#Team Penske#American#Crash#Races#Practice Herta#Field#Year Old Winner#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Japan
News Break
Instagram
Related
Texas StateHerald-Palladium

Kanaan to make IndyCar season debut at Texas doubleheader

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — What was supposed to be a farewell season for Tony Kanaan instead turned into a disappointing tour of nearly empty race tracks. Then he was offered another opportunity to extend his IndyCar career, this time in front of fans. His first two races are scheduled for this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson lands 2021 Indy 500 deal

Rookie IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson has landed a deal to be a part of the 2021 Indy 500, though that deal doesn’t involve him competing. Jimmie Johnson has competed in two IndyCar races since making the switch from NASCAR Cup Series racing to open-wheel racing after 19 seasons, 83 victories and a record-tying seven championships in his stock car career.
Texas Stateperutribune.com

Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scott Dixon finished first in a race of two New Zealanders, the veteran six-time IndyCar champion ahead of the series rookie racing in his debut on an oval track. “Definitely the most happy I’ve ever been finishing second,” Scott McLaughlin said.
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Getting Fans Back To Indy

The 104th Indianapolis 500 was the race COVID-19 could not stop. Still, the event that was delayed until Aug. 23 of last year because of the pandemic was the strangest and most surreal running of the historic event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was the first Indianapolis 500 in history...
Motorsportsclassicmotorsports.com

The Zeitgeist of Domination: Mark Donohue and the Porsche 917/30

Historic and on-track photos courtesy Porsche. Lead photo courtesy Canepa. Body-off photos by Tim Suddard. The no-holds-barred Can-Am series featured some of the world’s most technologically-advanced creations driven by the day’s top drivers. And then in 1973, Mark Donohue—backed by Roger Penske’s juggernaut—silenced everyone with their 1500-plus-horsepower 917/30. Suddenly, “unlimited”...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Speedway Digest

Statements from Roger Penske, J. Douglas Boles about Passing of Bobby Unser

Tatements from Roger Penske and J. Douglas Boles about the passing of three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser, who died May 2 at age 87:. “There simply was no one quite like Bobby Unser. Bobby was a ferocious competitor on the track, and his larger-than-life personality made him one of the most beloved and unique racers we have ever seen. Bobby brought so much to Team Penske during his time with our team, including a memorable victory in the 1981 Indianapolis 500. Beyond his many wins and accomplishments, Bobby was a true racer that raised the performance of everyone around him. He was also one of the most colorful characters in motorsports. Throughout his time as a driver, a commentator and an ambassador of our sport, Bobby’s stories and his passion for racing were legendary. Our thoughts and condolences are with Lisa, the Unser family and Bobby’s many friends and fans during this difficult time.” – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske.
SportsJonesboro Sun

Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies

Bobby Unser, who began racing jalopies in New Mexico and went on to become a beloved three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and part of the only pair of brothers to capture “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has died. He was 87. He died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque,...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Power’s advice to McLaughlin ahead of Superspeedway debut

Veteran Will Power has outlined how Scott McLaughlin should approach his first competitive IndyCar Series outing on a Superspeedway. This weekend the series will race twice on the high-banked Texas Motor Speedway, marking McLaughlin’s first points-paying hit-out on an oval. The series rookie has had a big build-up to the...
Fort Worth, TXMirror

Current season much different for Kanaan

FORT WORTH, Texas — What was supposed to be a farewell season for Tony Kanaan instead turned into a disappointing tour of nearly empty race tracks. Then he was offered another opportunity to extend his IndyCar career, this time in front of fans. His first two races are scheduled for this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

‘Methodical’ McLaughlin proud to crack Fast Six

Scott McLaughlin was a standout in qualifying for the Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, hailing a “methodical” approach by Team Penske. For the first time in his short IndyCar Series career, McLaughlin made it through to the final element of qualifying; the Fast Six. There, he qualified a career-best...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Porsche and Penske join forces for LMDh Le Mans assault

Porsche Motor Sport and Team Penske have announced a deal for the American outfit to run the Stuttgart company’s works LMDh team in both in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA, with the new car making its debut in 2023. To be known as Porsche Penske Motorsport, the agreement will...
Texas Statespeedsport.com

McLaughlin Battles His Racing Hero In Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas – Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand has long admitted that fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon is his racing hero. The three-time Virgin Australia Supercars champion has often daydreamed of competing against one of the best NTT IndyCar Series drivers in history for a race victory in a high-speed Indy car.
Indianapolis, INFrankfort Times

Herta staying put: American signs extension with Andretti

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. Andretti announced a two-year contract extension with the young American driver Friday that begins with the 2022 season. Gainbridge, the sponsor that shifted its funding this season to be paired with Herta within the Andretti camp, also extended its deal with the organization.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Texas Stateracer.com

Kanaan paces IndyCar practice at Texas

It took plenty of patience to get the first NTT IndyCar Series practice under way at Texas Motor Speedway, and once the two-hour delay for a wet track and low, thick clouds that prevented the emergency helicopter from landing, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan led the way after 75 minutes of running in the No. 48 Honda.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

DJR leaving no stone unturned in 2021 victory hunt

Shell V-Power Racing Team managing director Ryan Story has vowed to leave no stone unturned in their quest for success in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship. More broadly known as Dick Johnson Racing, the team won the past three drivers’ titles with Scott McLaughlin before the Kiwi’s departure to the United States to compete in IndyCar.