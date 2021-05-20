Stockbridge Voters Re-elect Select Board Chair
Voters in Stockbridge, Massachusetts went to the polls for the annual town election this week. More than 500 of around 1,600 registered voters cast ballots in the contest. Select board chairman Ernest “Chuck” Cardillo won a third three-year term with 295 votes over challenger Don Chabon’s 208. Incumbent Gary Johnston easily carried the vote for town moderator, while Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague won the four-way race for planning board. Mark Faber beat Hugh Page in the race for Tree Warden.www.wamc.org