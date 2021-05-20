Vanessa Borne Talks WWE NXT Release, Having “Visionary Ideas” Given To Someone Else

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA number of WWE NXT talent were released yesterday including Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela). Bourne was reportedly called up to the main roster last year but was not used. Her release came to a surprise for some due to not being used on the main roster, but she had been at some NXT tapings.

www.wrestlinginc.com
