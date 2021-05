As tensions in the Middle East flared anew last Monday, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan put things into perspective with a clarity that is rare in American politics. News reports were focusing on the firing of rockets by Hamas at targets in Israel. Predictably, U.S. officials and commentators were quick to condemn the Palestinian militants. But many of them failed to respond with appropriate concern for the mounting Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip — which included many young children.