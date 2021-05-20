newsbreak-logo
Videos: WCW – NJPW Collision In Korea To Be Featured On “Dark Side Of The Ring” Tonight

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on Vice TV will tell the story of the Collision In Korea event, which was put on by NJPW and WCW in April 1995 at May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Collision In Korea holds the record for the largest attendance for...

