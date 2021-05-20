Videos: WCW – NJPW Collision In Korea To Be Featured On “Dark Side Of The Ring” Tonight

There are two kinds of wrestling fans: ones who love the story, the flash, the drama, and the energy, and those who appreciate submissions, grapples, spots, chemistry, and ring work. I grew up with the dazzle and lights of WCW, ECW, and WWE, but now I have a chance to see why NJPW is so loved and respected by the rest of the world. NJPW Strong is not their signature Japanese brand event, but an American spin-off featuring some of the best indie wrestlers of today.