Videos: WCW – NJPW Collision In Korea To Be Featured On “Dark Side Of The Ring” Tonight

Vice TV’s immensely popular docuseries Dark Side of the Ring has finally returned for Season 3!. Narrated by Chris Jericho, the engaging series delves into the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling. The new season begins with a two-part episode about the life and career of Brian Pillman (Part 1 is currently streaming on YouTube), and future episodes will cover the career of The Ultimate Warrior, the infamous “plane ride from hell,” the WWF’s mid-90s steroid trials, the Grizzly Smith story, and more. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 features an all-star cast of talking heads, including Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, and many more.