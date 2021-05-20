Fortnite Season 7: When Does It Start, What's In The Battle Pass, And What's The Theme

The Fortnite Week 8 quests are here, and they take in a mixture of familiar locations as well as places which haven't featured prominently until now. There's some more books to collect in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park for these Fortnite quests, and you'll be visiting the classic dining venues of The Durrr Burger and The Pizza Pit before making the epic drive from one to the other. There's also a good opportunity to get better acquainted with the Guardian Towers, which we suspect will play a bigger role in Fortnite as the season rolls on. If you're unclear on the best approach to any of these assignments, we're here to assist with our complete run down of the Fortnite Week 8 quests.