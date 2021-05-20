Fortnite Season 7: When Does It Start, What's In The Battle Pass, And What's The Theme
We're in Week 10 of Fortnite, which means the season is nearing its final days. Fortnite Season 7 is just around the corner, and as players scramble to finish up their Battle Pass tiers to 100--or for the hardcore, tier 220--many players are wondering: when does Fortnite Season 7 start? While some details will be kept behind the walls of Epic until very late in the season, here's everything we know so far about Fortnite Season 7.www.gamespot.com