Here's Where You Can Watch 1917

If you love movies set in outer space, you’ve probably heard of Netflix‘s latest sci-fi film Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick, Shamier Anderson, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim. Stowaway follows Dr. Zoe Levenson (Kendrick), David Kim (Kim) and Marina Barnett (Collette) as they embark on a two-year-long journey to Mars. The three-person crew is unexpectedly joined by engineer Michael Adams (Anderson), who ends up on the ship by accident. The four characters prepare themselves on their mission with supplies just for three astronauts. For those who enjoyed the new release and are looking for similar titles to watch at home, below, we’ve gathered a list of awe-inspiring works by directors like Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and more.