Here's Where You Can Watch 1917

Star Wars Day may have passed, but there are still a lot of ways to get a taste of the movies both inside and outside of Disney!. Of course, you could spend the day in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge joining the Resistance and trying some out-of-this-world eats in both Disney World and Disneyland. Or, you can add a touch of the galaxy far, far away to your wardrobe at home with Star Wars tees. But, have you ever wondered what it would be like to stand next to an X-Wing Starfighter? Well, you might be able to soon!