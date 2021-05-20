newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Here's Where You Can Watch 1917

By Natasha Lavender
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you developed a sudden urge to watch all the 2020 Best Picture nominees? Do you want to know what World War I probably looked like? Are you sick of movies that use more than one shot? If you answered "yes" to at least one of these questions, move "1917" to the top of your to-watch list.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Sam Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Golden Globes#Redbox#Streaming Movies#Movies In Theaters#Movie Theaters#Cinematography#British#Showtime#Hulu#Hd#Vudu#True Story#Best Motion Picture#Nominees#Awards Season#Amazon Prime#Visual Effects#Message#Best Achievement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in May

It's May, and we have good news: There are plenty of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon. This month is bringing a varied group of originals, from the Barry Jenkins miniseries The Underground Railroad (May 14), about a woman's attempt to escape slavery, to the J Balvin documentary The Boy From Medellín, which premiered May 7, to the anthology series Solos (May 21), starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, and Helen Mirren, among others.
MoviesJacksonville Journal Courier

15 new movies you can stream this month

Stacker scoured the additions to major streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max to bring you 15 amazing movies to stream in May.
MoviesHypebae

6 Sci-Fi Movies To Watch After Netflix's 'Stowaway'

If you love movies set in outer space, you’ve probably heard of Netflix‘s latest sci-fi film Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick, Shamier Anderson, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim. Stowaway follows Dr. Zoe Levenson (Kendrick), David Kim (Kim) and Marina Barnett (Collette) as they embark on a two-year-long journey to Mars. The three-person crew is unexpectedly joined by engineer Michael Adams (Anderson), who ends up on the ship by accident. The four characters prepare themselves on their mission with supplies just for three astronauts. For those who enjoyed the new release and are looking for similar titles to watch at home, below, we’ve gathered a list of awe-inspiring works by directors like Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and more.
MoviesRegister Citizen

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
Moviesthebrag.com

Here’s what’s actually worth watching on Netflix this month

Don’t schlep it through another awful true crime documentary filmed in the style of a Jim Beam commercial. Here are seven films we deem actually worth watching on Netflix this month. A Simple Favour. Sometimes you don’t want to challenge yourself with an erotic arthouse from the Rainer Weiner Fassbinder...
Orlando, FLallears.net

NEWS: Here’s Where You Can See a REAL ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing Starfighter!

Star Wars Day may have passed, but there are still a lot of ways to get a taste of the movies both inside and outside of Disney!. Of course, you could spend the day in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge joining the Resistance and trying some out-of-this-world eats in both Disney World and Disneyland. Or, you can add a touch of the galaxy far, far away to your wardrobe at home with Star Wars tees. But, have you ever wondered what it would be like to stand next to an X-Wing Starfighter? Well, you might be able to soon!
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best movie on Netflix ASAP

Pandemic movies are a guilty pleasure. Back in March 2020, Contagion trended on Netflix as people watched it for obvious reasons. But more than a year later, it’s clear our real-life pandemic experiences didn’t exactly match the high-octane intrigue of the Steven Soderbergh classic. But this 2019 movie, now streaming...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding 16 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix‘s insatiable desire to remain top dog in the streaming wars shows no signs of slowing down, and the platform’s original content continues to dominate the most-watched rankings. The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Things Heard & Seen have been the two most popular movies in the library for the last week, while Jupiter’s Legacy has already claimed the TV top spot despite only debuting on Friday.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the of the century before it leaves Netflix this week

It was, and probably still is, one of the best modern TV reboots ever produced. While it’s not based on an existing series, it rightfully earned acclaim for bringing a classic character properly into the 21st century. It starts with the gunfire of Afghanistan and cements itself with its elegant depiction of texting — a promise that what lies ahead will be unconventional, ingenious, and modern.
MoviesAsheboro Courier-Tribune

What to stream this weekend: Netflix's 'The Woman in the Window,' 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Movie theaters are slowly reopening for the summer season, but new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family during socially distanced times. This weekend is headlined by two A-list actresses: Amy Adams stars as an agoraphobic New Yorker who witnesses a murder (or does she?) in a Netflix mystery thriller while Angelina Jolie is a Montana smokejumper protecting a boy from assassins and an out-of-control wildfire in an HBO Max survival flick.
TV & Videosfilmdaily.co

Watch ‘Wrath of Man’ Streaming Free: Where to Watch Anywhere?

Is wrath of man available to stream? Is watch wrath of man 2021 online free on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max? Yes we have found an authentic link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about wrath of man and we have all the ways you can stream the full movie online for free.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

20 'True Story' Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Great cinema is often rooted in reality, with plots all the more remarkable for being based on real life events. Below, Newsweek presents 20 excellent movies, currently available on Netflix, that have their origins in true stories. Take a look through and discover more by typing 3653 in theNetflix search...
MoviesPolygon

The 13 best movies new to streaming to watch in May

We’re somehow nearly halfway through the year, if that’s not too hard to imagine and there’s a plentiful bounty of exciting new releases and additions to streaming to tide you over until summer. This month sees the long-awaited premiere of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action thriller Tenet on HBO Max, a...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

If you turn around in Hollywood these days, there’s a distinct possibility that you’re going to bump into a Stephen King adaptation. As one of the most heavily-adapted authors in history, the horror icon’s back catalogue is in a constant state of development, and even now there are eight TV shows and seventeen movies in the works based on his novels, short stories and other collections.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Month

On Netflix, a little star power goes a long way. There are countless movies that didn’t make much of an impact on the world when they premiered in theaters which have enjoyed a whole other life on streaming, and that’s often thanks to them featuring an A-list actor, whose familiar face convinces subscribers looking for something new to watch to give the title a click.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of May 16th

The quality of Netflix’s big-budget action blockbusters has varied majorly over the years, from the disaster that was Bright to the smashing success of Extraction. This week, fresh off the rollout of his true vision for Justice League on HBO Max, Zack Snyder will attempt to join the list of well-received Netflix original films with Army of the Dead. With the remake of Dawn of the Dead being his feature film debut, a new zombie flick seems like a perfect fit.
Moviesimdb.com

Classic Movie Trilogies You Should Own on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From Francis Ford Coppola to Edgar Wright, countless filmmakers have found inspiration in...