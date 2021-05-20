Epic Mega Sale: Free NBA 2K21, $10 Off Any $15+ Game, And More

Since its inception, the Xbox Game Pass has been considered an excellent ‘bang for your buck’ purchase for both PC and Xbox users. The Game Pass includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play membership access, exclusive member discounts, free perks and most importantly access to hundreds of games, with constant new releases. Currently, the Game Pass Ultimate Edition is available for USD$14.99 per month, however the first month costs USD$1. The other packages available offer much the same benefits as the Ultimate Edition, without access to Xbox Live Gold and the ability to play on Android tablets and mobile devices. The price for the basic console and PC edition is USD$9.99 per month. Some of the most popular games on the Game Pass include MLB The Show 21, NHL 21, Grand Theft Auto V, Destroy All Humans and the Battlefield franchise.