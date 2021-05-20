newsbreak-logo
Epic Mega Sale: Free NBA 2K21, $10 Off Any $15+ Game, And More

By Steve Watts
Gamespot
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has kicked off its summer Mega Sale on the Epic Games Store, offering four weeks of free games, discounts, and special offers. The sale will run through June 17, but you can already claim some goodies. For starters, NBA 2K21 is free through the Vault. Just head to...

www.gamespot.com
