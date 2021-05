Joe Gorga put himself in the spotlight during the April 28 episode of ‘RHONJ’, when he blasted Dolores Catania’s relationship with her boyfriend, David. The April 28 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was supposed to center around Teresa Giudice‘s love life — it’s called “Teresa In Love” after all — but Joe Gorga must have wanted to secure his wife, Melissa Gorga‘s, spot on the show or something, because he took matters into his own hands and made sure the cameras were on him at all times.