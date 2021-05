One of the first things we noticed as the pandemic began to wind down was the return of cars and trucks to the 118 Freeway and other local roads. It’s plain to see: Traffic is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, and the act of driving in Simi Valley and to other parts of the county and into the Los Angeles region has become bothersome again. The Lynn Road bottleneck, the slow-and-go on Highway 23 heading into Simi Valley and the snail’s pace going up the Camarillo grade— you can tell by the many cars that it’s business as usual.