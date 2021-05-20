newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

New Renderings Show Vision For Surface-Level Route 1

By Jo DeVoe
arlnow.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Updated at 12:20 p.m.) New renderings from the National Landing Business Improvement District explore what Route 1 would look like if it were surface-level. These images of protected bike lanes, pedestrian refuges and prominent crosswalks are part of a campaign the BID launched this week touting the benefits of transforming the highway — which is elevated over 12th, 15th and 18th streets — into an at-grade urban boulevard.

www.arlnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Community, VA
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Cars#Public Spaces#Virtual Spaces#Art#Public Affairs#The National Landing Bid#Vision#Urban Street Design#Public Art#Lush Landscaping#Prominent Crosswalks#Transit#Pedestrian Crossings#Cyclists#Surface#Vehicle Travel Lanes#Pedestrian Refuges#Vdot Projects#Implementation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Biking
News Break
Arts
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Acquires Land in Potomac Yard for Planned Upgrades to Park

Arlington County has taken another step toward developing a county-owned and maintained waterfront park in Potomac Yard. On Saturday, the County Board approved an agreement with the Arlington Potomac Yard Community Association to accept a gift of three parcels of land within the boundaries of Short Bridge Park. The park is located across Four Mile Run from the Potomac Yard shopping center, along Route 1.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonva.us

County Board Adopts Vision Zero Action Plan

On Saturday, May 15, the Arlington County Board voted 5-0 to adopt a five-year Vision Zero Action Plan. The goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries within the County by 2030. The Action Plan is the culmination of nearly 2 years of community engagement and planning by Transportation staff and working groups representing communities across the County.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Looks to Experiment With Expanded Tree Maintenance Program

A pot of money for free tree plantings could soon branch out to another use. Arlington County’s Tree Canopy Fund helps people, places of worship and others get free trees, but there’s been little money made available for maintaining trees due to stringent requirements — so stringent that only three trees in Arlington are currently eligible.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Experts: Arlington’s Expensive Housing Market Impacts Whole Region

Arlington’s lack of affordable townhomes, duplexes and other housing types has a ripple effect across the D.C. region, housing experts say. How Arlington tackles that deficit, they said, could help stem the tide of urban sprawl and its social, economic and environmental impacts — with more options, lower- and middle-income households are better able to stay in their communities, be near their jobs and access established transit areas.
Arlington County, VAWashington Post

New apartments leasing in Arlington County’s Rosslyn-Ballston corridor

Leasing has begun at Aubrey, the first of three high-rise residential buildings at the Highlands, a mixed-use development in the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor in Arlington, Va. Under development by Penzance, the 23-story-tall Aubrey building at 1788 N. Pierce St. includes 331 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Evo, the second apartment tower, is anticipated to begin leasing this summer. The third tower is the Pierce condominium, which is selling now.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Slated to Buy East Falls Church Property for Flood Relief

Arlington County is planning to buy a vacant home in East Falls Church that was damaged in the July 2019 flash flooding. The county intends to demolish the home at 6415 24th Street N. and use the property to make improvements “that would help alleviate or reduce the severity of localized flooding,” Stormwater Communications Manager Aileen Winquist tells ARLnow.
Arlington County, VAWJLA

Amazon's 'The Helix' is too tall for airport standards, officials say

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The 350-foot headquarters for Amazon's HQ2, the proposed spiral-shaped building at the center of discussion and Arlington community backlash, is too tall for FAA airspace standards, according to the Washington Metropolitan Airport Authority. In a statement to 7News, WMAA said that after evaluating Amazon's HQ2...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 S Highland Street

Cute and gorgeous Bungalow in the sought after Arlington Heights neighborhood. This 2 bedrooms and 1 bath detached home has been well kept by its owner; it sits on a nice flat lot with almost 6000 sq. ft. and has a one car detached garage. Tons of natural light throughout the house; lots of recent updates such us roof, AC, Boiler, washer/dryer, Hot water heater, electrical panel and most of the home has been rewired, and more. The kitchen has a gorgeous red 36" LaCanche stove and newer appliances. Only two lights to DC; close to the Pentagon, Penrose Square, Shirlington, Clarendon, Courthouse, Route 50, I-395, and the new Amazon's HQ2. Why pay condo fees when you can buy this beauty!!! Move-in ready.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4514 28TH Road S , 11-8

FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 5/15 FROM 2-4PM! Welcome to sought-after Heatherlea community. This lovely and spacious 2 bedroom + den, 1 bath home with fabulous private outdoor space also includes parking for two cars. Enjoy an open floor plan with ample space for living and dining, plus a beautifully renovated gourmet kitchen. Featuring gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, and a handsome fireplace which adds so much charm to the living space. The expansive outdoor terrace is embraced by greenery and is the perfect place to relax or entertain. There are two very spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and a den that can be used as the perfect home office with amazing natural light. A beautifully renovated bath with dual vanity and in-unit washer/dryer round out this wonderful condominium. The condominium community is pet-friendly and offers an outdoor swimming pool and beautiful grounds.Ideally located close to Shirlington Village, a wonderful shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, and more. Enjoy Four Mile Run Bike Trail, Barcroft park, and a dog park. Convenient to the bus station with a $2 ride to Metro to easily access downtown or the airport. Virginia wine country, Old Town Alexandria and Downtown DC are all within 30 minutes.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonva.us

Cycling Through Arlington’s History

May is National Biking Month, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at Arlington’s decades-long history of bicycle enthusiasm!. The County Sheriff’s department and a local chapter of the VFW team up to form a bicycle safety club for youth in Arlington. According to a February 24, 1939 news article, the “bicycle rage of the [18]90s” was on the upswing, and conditions for cycling were hazardous on the local roads.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Lines Persist at Local Gas Stations, While Pipeline Restart Raises Hopes

Arlington residents woke up this morning to another day of gasoline shortages and lines at gas stations. While the Colonial Pipeline has been restarted after last week’s cyberattack, it could take days for gasoline supplies along the East Coast and in the Southeast to return to normal, the pipeline company says. In the meantime, trying to fill up in Arlington requires patience.
Arlington County, VACommercial Observer

Industrious Sets Up Shop in Piedmont’s Arlington Office Building

Workplace provider Industrious has partnered with Piedmont Office Realty Trust to open Industrious Clarendon, a new location at 3100 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington, Va. The company leased 40,000 square feet on the second floor of the building, increasing its footprint in the Washington, D.C. region to more than 200,000 square feet of flexible office space in 10 locations. The space is open for business.
Arlington County, VAthemunchonline.com

1906 S. Ives St.

Blocks to Pentagon, Mall and Metro! Amazon HQ2 - Charming Colonial in sought after, prime location. Just a few blocks from everything: Pentagon City Metro and shopping mall, Amazon's HQ2, The Pentagon, Pentagon Row shops & restaurants, Crystal City, Harris Teeter, the Airport, Mount Vernon Trail, abundant upscale shopping & dining. Perfect home for nature lovers with huge fenced yard - hard to find in this close-in location. Inviting living room with woodburning fireplace. Wood paneled walls. Hardwood flooring. Updated windows.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Morning Notes

Free Vax Shots for Kids Ages 12-15 — “Arlington County will begin to administer free COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12-15 years of age who live or are schooled in Arlington beginning Saturday, May 15. This follows the expansion of Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to children 12 and over… Approximately 8,000 children aged 12-15 live in Arlington. Arlington will offer Saturday through Monday clinics over the next two weekends for children 12-17 years of age to help meet anticipated demand for the vaccine.” [Arlington County]
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Arlington Historical Society gears up for museum-preservation effort

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. It could take upwards of 10 years and $1.5 million to preserve, renovate and expand the Arlington Historical Museum, and backers of the proposal are counting on the broader community to become engaged in the effort.
Virginia StateMiddletown Press

Amazon to double job presence in northern Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Amazon is taking a big step toward establishing its presence at its emerging northern Virginia headquarters, with plans to hire nearly 2,000 workers in a variety of jobs. The new hires will more than double Amazon's presence in Arlington, where about 1,600 are currently employed. The...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

19 N Trenton Street

Come see what everyone is talking about -- Madison Homes' new Trenton Square at Ballston townhome community located in North Arlington! These 19 stylish and spacious townhomes have 4 expertly crafted levels that include: 2-car garages, entry-level study or optional bedroom suite, designer kitchen with a beautiful array of quartz surfaces and cabinetry to select from, and included off-kitchen deck, open dining and living space with abundant natural light, loft level with living space, third bedroom suite and spacious rooftop terrace for outdoor living and available wet bar, customizable smart home packages also available. You will feel right at home in these luxury units with custom finish packages to choose from. You're also in close proximity to the Ballston Quarter's shopping and dining, and the Ballston Metro Station. Trenton Square is ideal for commuting close to Rt. 50, I-66, I-395, Metro and Reagan Washington National Airport. Enjoy what the trendy Ballston neighborhood has to offer! Sales office hours: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday Saturday 11am-4pm. Please visit our website WWW.TRENTONSQUARE.COM to schdule your tour.
Arlington County, VAfranchising.com

Venture X Celebrates Opening of New Location in Arlington, VA

Venture X Arlington - Courthouse Metro provides the lease term and space flexibility, IT security, and amenities that the professional DC workforce needs to succeed. This flexible office space is designed to meet the needs of government contractors, associations, lawyers, financial services, and many other small to medium enterprises. Venture X Arlington - Courthouse Metro invites the community to stop by on Wednesday, May 26, from 5 - 8 p.m., to tour the ample facility and connect with other professionals.