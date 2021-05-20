Kohl’s Halo Effect By Sephora And Others Will Pay Off

We're always on the lookout for the freshest fashion stuffs out there, so when we realized a handful of plus-size pieces suddenly appeared on a certain cool-girl luxury brand’s website, (with nary a press release or peep from the brand) we had to dig through the offerings to see what’s up. STAUD, The aforementioned label, was started by Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto back in 2015 and is known for creating aesthetically elevated pieces that fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. STAUD decided to quietly roll out clothing in extended sizes with their Spring ‘21 collection. Due to the disparity between quality retailers in the straight-sized fashion space as compared to the plus-size space, inclusive launches or collaborations tend to generate a bit of buzz within the plus community (i.e. Lululemon extended sizing and Loft's shuttering of plus-size options). However, it seems like little to nothing has been said about the new size offering from STAUD.