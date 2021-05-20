newsbreak-logo
Kohl’s Halo Effect By Sephora And Others Will Pay Off

Walter Loeb
Forbes
Forbes
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Kohl’s first quarter 2021 was very promising. It was a report that made many investors unhappy. (Discussed below) But it was the halo effect of Sephora, Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer and Calvin Klein and other brands that will create a new look in the stores and make them more competitive.

