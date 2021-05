Although it wasn’t its first wearable, OnePlus’ first smartwatch wasn’t as warmly received as its smart fitness band. Perhaps it was partly due to high expectations for a wearable that was hoped to be launched nearly half a decade ago. While the OnePlus Watch has been panned for its lackluster experience, the good news is that the company is quick to push out updates. The latest, in fact, brings one much-requested feature that puts it on par with most smartwatches, but the cost of battery life.