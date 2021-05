Sen. Patty Murray calls lack of affordable child care ‘silent epidemic’ during virtual Northwest Passages forum – MORE HERE FROM SPOKESMAN-REVIEW. Washington, D.C. — Yesterday during a live interview with Spokane Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith, U.S. Senator Patty Murray, the Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, highlighted the pressing need for quality, affordable child care in Washington state and outlined her plans to address this crisis and other longstanding challenges that families across the state have faced even before the COVID-19 pandemic.