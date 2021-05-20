newsbreak-logo
PF&R: 2 injured in 2-alarm fire at SE Portland apartment complex

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews fought a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Portland and two people were taken to a hospital early Thursday morning. Just after 1 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters were at the scene of an apartment fire near the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street. The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm. Photos shared by PF&R show the exterior of the apartment building charred. Two units were heavily damaged by the fire and two others have smoke and water damage.

