newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

FROSTMAN COLUMN: The 1970s are back with gas shortages and inflation

By SCOTT FROSTMAN Columnist
Wiscnews.com
 19 hours ago

All that has to happen now to complete the retreat into the famous “malaise” of the 1970s is for disco music to come back. Ugh. Let’s not go there. The leap backwards to that former decade was experienced across much of the eastern half of the nation this past week, as lines formed at gas stations seeking precious fuel after the attack against Colonial Pipeline shut down a main supply chain of gasoline and other products. Limitations on purchases, placards saying “no gas,” and a widespread use of any and all materials to hold gasoline were reminiscent of the Arab Oil Embargo days of the early 70s, and what was commonly called the “Oil Shock” of 1978-1979 spurred by the chaos of the Iranian Revolution. That same revolution led to an overt act of terrorism, as 52 Americans were held hostage in Iran for 444 days. The president at that time, Jimmy Carter, failed to confront the Iranians and their heinous acts.

www.wiscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Milton Friedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Infrastructure#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Oil Supply#Fuel Prices#Frostman#Colonial Pipeline#Americans#Iranians#White House#Cnn#Politico#Keystone#Atari#Supply Shortages#Inflation Pressures#Inflationary Pressures#Gasoline#Upward Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Should Joe Biden worry about soaring lumber prices?

WASHINGTON — If a tree falls in a Canadian forest and a logger has to drive 16 hours to haul it out, does it crush the U.S. president's economic agenda?. That improbable question may be on the minds of some in Washington as skyrocketing prices of lumber to used cars to corn seed have emerged as troubling signs for the post-pandemic economic boom President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are counting on to keep them in power.
BusinessSFGate

The world economy is suddenly running low on everything

A year ago, as the pandemic ravaged country after country and economies shuddered, consumers were the ones panic-buying. Today, on the rebound, it's companies furiously trying to stock up. Mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need to survive the breakneck speed...
Energy IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

Colonial Pipeline is back to normal, so stop hoarding gasoline

Around a week ago, Colonial Pipeline was taken offline as the result of a major cyberattack. The pipeline delivered nearly half of the fuel supplies to the eastern part of the US, and though the public was reassured that the system would be back online soon, many people panicked anyway. Now, only days later, the pipeline is back to normal operations.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Georgians react to gas shortage

In times of crisis, we can always count on local Twitter to provide us with the laughs we need to keep from crying. The recent gas shortage caused by hoarding and panic buying after the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is no different. Your gas tank may be empty, but these...
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Joe Biden risks 1970s-style inflation spiral as spending plans unravel

Inflation is already rising fast. The jobs market has stalled. Retail sales are flat, stock markets are tanking, and the bond market may not be far behind. President Biden made a big bet on running the American economy hot in a bid to kickstart a decade of growth and renewal, and finally get real wages moving upwards again. And yet over the last week Bidenomics has already started to unravel.
Trafficdeseret.com

So gas prices are now $3. How did this happen?

Gas prices spiked again Wednesday, bringing the nationwide average for regular gasoline to above $3 per gallon, ABC News reports. We haven’t seen prices that high since November 2014. What happened to gas this week?. Gas prices started to rise after a ransomware cyberattack led to a shutdown of the...
Energy Industrycoalregioncanary.com

The Best of the Gas Shortage Memes

It seems we avoided the worst of the gas shortage here in Schuylkill County and Pennsylvania, in general. That means no one had to put up with cranky people criticizing their neighbors for buying an extra 5-gallons when they went to top off their tanks. We just get to watch...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Hauler shortage adds to gas pinch

Colonial Pipeline Co. has resumed deliveries that were halted for nearly a week by a cyberattack, but the industry is facing a new logistics problem on top of the lack of available fuel: not enough truck drivers to transport gasoline and diesel from distribution hubs to retail outlets. The tracking...
Trafficstardem.com

Rising gas prices and inflation

Gas prices jumped overnight in Maryland and nationally as the ransomware hack of the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline resulted in fuel shortages and some panic buying across the Eastern seaboard. Gas prices in Maryland are now above $3 per gallon. They were $1.88 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Newsweek

Inflation Returns: Are Gas Shortages a Wake-up Call? | Opinion

Shortly before the 2007-2008 Great Recession, the operating assumption among many economists and other policymaking elites was that housing prices would never decline. That assumption came a cropper quickly. Since then, the operating assumption has been that interest rates will never rise. After all, we've experienced more than a decade...
TrafficABC13 Houston

AAA urges people not to 'panic buy' gasoline

PHILADELPHIA -- The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which transports gas from Texas to New York Harbor, has caused unwarranted panic buying. The East Coast receives about 45% of its gas from the Colonial Pipeline -- but that isn't the area's only source of fuel. The U.S. can also rely on other options too, including international imports, other pipelines and refineries. That means, don't panic, there's enough gas to go around here.
Businessrock947.com

Column: Bonds give inflation a body-swerve

LONDON (Reuters) – One of the highest U.S. inflation prints in decades has drawn a stifled yawn from bond markets, making it harder to see what – short of a dramatic and unlikely central bank rethink – could budge long-term borrowing rates much further. The Federal Reserve’s $80 billion per...
Texas StatePosted by
101.9 The Bull

Gas Shortage Should Not Be An Issue in Texas

Texas should not be affected by the gas shortage going on in the southeast portion of the country. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, gas supplies in Texas should remain the same as it has been without any shortage caused by the Colonial Pipeline hack. Colonial Pipeline Co is the main...
Michigan StatePosted by
WBCT B-93

Michigan Not Likely To Experience Gas Shortages

Gas prices may be on the rise, but experts say gas shortages are not expected to happen in Michigan. The Detroit News reported that in a statement, Dan Scripps, the Michigan Public Service Commission group's chair, said they are monitoring the situation and do not anticipate fuel shortages in the state. He also said, "We are also continuing to monitor price impacts, particularly as gasoline prices typically increase this time of year as we head towards Memorial Day and the summer driving season."