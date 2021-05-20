Rep. Andy Kim: COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act is an ‘important step forward’
New Jersey congressman believes more work is needed to address trauma, fear in Asian American community. With President Joe Biden set to sign the COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act Thursday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim said, “We’ve certainly seen quick movement when it comes to the challenges and the violence that the Asian American community has been facing.” While the legislation is “an important step forward,” in an interview with NJ Spotlight News Kim (D-3rd) said it “is part of the answer” with still more work needed to address trauma and fear in the Asian American community.www.njspotlight.com