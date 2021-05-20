Rep. Andy Kim: COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act is an ‘important step forward’

What’s the story behind the now famous photograph of you cleaning up in the Capitol Rotunda after the January 6 insurrection?. The Rotunda is my favorite part of the Capitol—it’s just this iconic room that means so much to so many of us. I remember standing in the very center of it and looking around and just really being heartbroken by the sheer damage that had been done. I found a roll of trash bags on one of the benches and then just wanted to help out, so I just started picking up the garbage there, and I went on to other parts of the Capitol for about an hour and a half or so.