Zak Melvin looks like he could be a member of one of his favorite rock bands. But he’s not. He’s an educator and a clammer, both in equal measure. Melvin said most people think he’s a student when they first meet him. But when he tells them the two diverse ways in which he earns his living, they generally want to hear about the clamming. “Most people don’t put teacher and clamdigger together,” Melvin said.