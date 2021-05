If the weather plays nicely on the morning of June 10, it will likely be a memorable one for many. A partial solar eclipse will be visible for the northeast United States as the sun rises over the horizon. Here in the Tri-state area, approximately 73% of the sun will be covered as the moon passes between it and the Earth. This will cause the sun to resemble a crescent, usually something reserved for the moon. The peak of a solar eclipse coinciding with a sunrise is a rare occurrence for the New York City surrounding area, and it has happened only twice in the last 150 years: once in September of 1875 and most recently in October of 1959.