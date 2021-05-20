Police searching for missing South Carolina woman believed to be in Ga.

STARR, SC. — Multiple police agencies in South Carolina are searching for a 22-year old woman from Starr who was believed to be heading towards Georgia.

Greenville, South Carolina police are looking for Tess Smith, who was reported missing and in danger by her family. Smith had not been in contact with her family since April 27 and police say they were told she may have been heading towards the Savannah area for work.

Investigators also say they believe Smith may have visited Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on May 7.

Smith is described by police as 5 foot 5 inches tall, just over 100 lbs. with blond hair and green eyes. Investigators did not have a clothing description.

Greenville, South Carolina police ask anyone who might have information on Smith’s whereabouts to please contact them at 864-271-5333 or call 9-1-1.