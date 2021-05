A 22-year-old Colorado resident died Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover south of Laramie. Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell, of Aurora, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry north on U.S. 287 when the car exited the right side of the road. Carbonell corrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and collided with a bridge guardrail. The car then left the road and overturned.