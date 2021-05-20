newsbreak-logo
'Friends' Cast Could Rake in Nearly $20 Million for Reunion Special: Reports

By Emily Rella
MySanAntonio
Cover picture for the articleThey’ll be there for you — and it looks like the ‘Friends’ cast is officially holding true to their theme song’s promise. HBO Max announced last week that the long-rumored ‘Friends’ reunion was officially happening and is set to air later this month on May 27. The cast is set...

TV SeriesPosted by
94.5 KATS

‘Friends: The Reunion‘ Teaser Gets the Cast Back Together

There they are: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. Well, at least, there are there backs. To see the rest of them, I guess you will need to watch Friends: The Reunion, the long awaited special coming to HBO Max later this month. Announced and planned last year as one of the first signature shows for the nascent streaming service, the reunion was pushed back by a year because of Covid. (Don’t ask me why every other cast in the universe could reunite during covid, but the Friends had to wait. I honestly do not know.) The delays are done with now, as HBO Max just released the first teaser for the show — which also includes its premiere date. Watch it below:
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the most of the decade before it leaves HBO Max next week

Television and streaming is bombarded with subversive superhero stories. Shows like Invincible and The Boys on Amazon and Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix tell of dark superheroes who plot and scheme like the villains they’re meant to defeat. With the juggernaut Marvel Cinematic Universe ruling the big screen, it’s TV where audiences get their fill of powerful beings who are flawed like us: jealous, dangerous, even reckless.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Jolie’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” Streaming Online Free on HBO MAX

The thriller film ” Those Who Wish Me Dead” is based on Michael Koryta’s novel of the same name and stars Angelina Jolie as Hannah, a smoke-jumper working in a fire tower in the Montana wilderness when she encounters a 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) who is being pursued by assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aiden Gillen) after witnessing a murder; watch it here…
TV SeriesVulture

Could This Friends Reunion Trailer Be Any More Sappy?

Despite the absurd amount of money the Friends cast is reportedly getting to return for an HBO Max reunion special, its teaser seems to possess the low-budget charm of the middle-school PowerPoint slideshows you were forced to create for art class. But, like Marcel’s presence in season one, we don’t really care. Hello, old friends! We’ve missed you. Here’s our first look at Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the unscripted special, which was filmed at the show’s original soundstage in Burbank, cozy Central Perk couch and all. Joining the sextet will be a variety of beloved Friends supporting actors, including Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Elliott Gould. What the hell, the Chick and Duck were busy? Friends: The Reunion will end its break and premiere on May 27.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Hilarious Will Ferrell Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

The career of Adam McKay can be split into two distinct sections. There was the comedic hit-maker who delivered Anchorman, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers, who then evolved into the critically acclaimed talent behind razor sharp sociopolitical satires The Big Short and Vice, both of which were nominated for Best Picture and Best Director at the Academy Awards, with McKay scooping the Best Adapted Screenplay prize for the former.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

What Led Netflix To Kill The Irregulars? The Same Thing That Led Them To Create It

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Other than a cluster of Netflix executives, it’s fair to say that nobody saw the cancellation of The Irregulars coming. A reimagining of the Baker Street Irregulars, featured in several of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries, The Irregulars dropped to strong reviews in March. “The Irregulars not only puts the young street gang at the head of their own series, but it also catapults Holmes’ usually straightforward detective work into the realm of the supernatural, a move that the afterlife-fascinated Doyle probably would have applauded,” wrote Gwen Ihnat at A.V. Club.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix renews one of its biggest TV shows for another season

One of Netflix’s most popular original series, Lupin, has been renewed for a third season. The announcement came on Twitter alongside a trailer, with Netflix confirming “Part Deux” of the French crime drama will arrive on June 11, before returning again for “Part Trois” at a later date. Our guess is this will likely follow in 2022.
TV & Videoswiltonbulletin.com

The puzzling path of Netflix's much-delayed 'The Woman in the Window'

It's never an easy task to adapt a best-selling book into a movie, but sometimes the journey takes an especially long and winding path. And then there's "The Woman in the Window." The Netflix psychological thriller, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a brutal crime (or...
TV Serieswrtv.com

'Friends' reunion trailer released, reveals premiere date

A trailer for the long-awaited "Friends" reunion special is finally here!. In the trailer, you see the iconic NBC comedy series cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, returning to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot. The reunion...
TV Seriesheatworld

Friends cast release reunion trailer and confirm iconic guest stars

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever, but the Friends cast have finally revealed when the much-anticipated reunion special will be hitting our screens after filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s not all either, as the first official teaser has been released. In the iconic words of...
MoviesAsheboro Courier-Tribune

What to stream this weekend: Netflix's 'The Woman in the Window,' 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Movie theaters are slowly reopening for the summer season, but new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family during socially distanced times. This weekend is headlined by two A-list actresses: Amy Adams stars as an agoraphobic New Yorker who witnesses a murder (or does she?) in a Netflix mystery thriller while Angelina Jolie is a Montana smokejumper protecting a boy from assassins and an out-of-control wildfire in an HBO Max survival flick.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Friends: The Reunion reveals a slew of special guest stars including BTS, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and returning cast members

Shortly after debuting the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max unveiled a slew of special guest stars. While it's still largely unclear what will actually happen during the special, which was filmed on the Warner Bros. lot where the show was filmed in early April, it is described as, 'a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.'