Socialist Carter attacks McAuliffe in gubernatorial debate; former governor focuses on GOP's Youngkin
Three candidates struggling to overcome Democratic gubernatorial front-runner Terry McAuliffe kept their hands to themselves during a televised debate Thursday, while Democratic socialist Lee Carter slammed McAuliffe’s backing of corporate interests. McAuliffe, a former governor, turned his focus to GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, calling him a Donald Trump-loving “right-wing billionaire.”richmond.com