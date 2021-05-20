newsbreak-logo
Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett Are Wrestling's Most Entrepreneurial Couple

By Kenny Herzog
MySanAntonio
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Kanellis and Mike Bennett have been through it all together: marriage, parenthood, addiction and recovery, plus a rollercoaster 2017-'20 paired alongside one another as World Wrestling Entertainment's most emotionally volatile on-screen couple (and that's saying something). As the pandemic deepened, both Kanellis — who had national name recognition from her initial 2000s run with WWE and subsequent turn on Celebrity Apprentice and the cover of Playboy — and Bennett, who'd been wrestling professionally his entire adult life, were between steady jobs. He continued to find work in the ring for independent promotions, while they both experienced mixed success starting up side gigs, including wedding planner (Kanellis), motivational speaker (Bennett) and podcast host (together).

