Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett Are Wrestling's Most Entrepreneurial Couple

Hey everyone! It's "The Wrestling Classic" Justin here with another article for On37PM. This time I won't be doing a traditional ranking; this one will be about some of the most memorable celebrity appearances in professional wrestling. There have been a plethora of celebrity appearances throughout the last four decades so I may forget to mention some memorable names, but I did my best to cover the ones that came to my mind first. My goal was to bring up the appearances that really made an impact or those that got physical by getting in the ring and actually competing.