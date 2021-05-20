8-Year-Old Boy Among Three Shot in St. Albans Wednesday Night: NYPD

An eight-year-old boy was among three people shot in a drive-by shooting in St. Albans Wednesday night.

The young boy, along with his father and another man, were all wounded after two suspects drove by and fired multiple shots at them at around 9:40 p.m. on 178th Street, near 119th Road, police said.

The eight-year-old was shot in the shoulder and his 39-year-old father was shot in the leg and foot, police said. Officers rushed the pair to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in their police vehicle.

A 57-year-old man, who exiting his car at the time, was also grazed in the leg by a bullet, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Two cars fled the scene, including a blue Nissan. Police believe the father, a suspected gang member, was the intended target. According to reports, he’s survived two previous shootings.

Officers recovered 17 shell casings at the scene of the shooting. No arrests have been made at this point.

Local legislators decried the violence on Twitter Thursday.

Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers called the shooting unacceptable and reckless. She said she was praying for the victims.

Assembly Member Alicia Hyndman said that the shooting was not normal and that guns must be taken off the street.

“Do not tell me that this is normal,” she tweeted. “Do not patronize me & allude to this being a common issue in Black communities. This is a disease.”