Badass 11-Year-Old Rubbed Blue Slime on Her Kidnapper to Help Cops

By Jennifer Adams
TheDailyBeast
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

An Escambia County girl who was the victim of an attempted kidnapping earlier this week rubbed blue “slime” on her attacker to help police more easily identify him, NBC News reports. Alyssa, 11, had been making slime while waiting for the bus when the man jumped out of a car and ran toward her. “The man got out of his vehicle holding a knife, came towards me and I tried to run but he caught me,” Alyssa told NBC’s TODAY. “I was able to get the slime on to his upper arm, and a little bit on his lower arm...I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him.” Police later used footage from home security cameras to locate the suspect. She said her plan was inspired by Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and that she now feels “brave and proud of myself, but mostly proud of myself.” Jared Paul Stanga, 30, is in custody on a $1,505,000 bond and faces charges of kidnapping a child and aggravated assault.

