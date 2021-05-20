newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bruce Arians Addresses His Plans For Coaching Future

By Dan Lyons
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

When he stepped down from the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, it looked like Bruce Arians‘ coaching career might be done. Just two years later, he came out of retirement to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It took just two years, and the big signing of Tom Brady, but this past season Arians captured his first Super Bowl title.

thespun.com
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
140K+
Followers
28K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Coaching#Bucs#The Arizona Cardinals#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pewter Report#Nfl Draft#Quarterback#Retirement#Backup Blaine Gabbert#Happy#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSports Illustrated

Arians Sees Similarities Between Buccaneers' Joe Tryon, Chandler Jones

If Joe Tryon's NFL career turns out the way Chandler Jones' did from a production standpoint, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft could be reflected upon as one of the best in this year's first round. The reasons to compare Tryon to Jones now? The...
NFLESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL draft picks 2021: Analysis for every selection

The 2021 NFL draft was held April 29 through May 1 and every Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick has been analyzed here. After last season's virtual draft, Cleveland is played host to festivities this year with a handful of potential draft picks present and socially distanced because of COVID-19. Here's...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Curtis Riley: Signs with Bucs

Riley's signing a contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Riley's accumulated 131 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career NFL appearances. He'll provide safety depth for Tampa Bay if he's able to make the roster.
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Bucs' 2021 Draft: A Half Dozen Possible Day Two Targets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay still has the flexibility to go in just about any direction with their second and third-round picks Friday night, and here we offer suggestions at such spots as corner, defensive line and quarterback Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to cool their heels for...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Jerell Adams: Inks deal with Bucs

Adams is signing a contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Adams impressed at Tampa Bay's rookie mini-camp and earned a contract as a result. Originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth round in 2016, the tight end has accumulated 24 catches in 30 career NFL appearances.
NFLbuccaneers.com

Thaddeus Lewis, A.Q. Shipley Join Bucs Coaching Staff for 2021

The Buccaneers are retaining two more members of the 2020 squad by elevating Thaddeus Lewis to assistant wide receivers coach and A.Q. Shipley to offensive assistant for the 2021 season. Lewis originally joined the Bucs for the 2020 season as a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow and spent last year working...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Officially Add 2 Members To Coaching Staff

Bruce Arians put together an incredible coaching staff the moment he arrived in Tampa. Despite winning a Super Bowl this past February, he’s still searching for upgrades to his staff. Well, it appears Arians has found two notable assistant coaches for the 2021 season. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that...
NFLtucsonpost.com

Bucs Will Have 26 in Attendance for Rookie Mini-Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers There will be 15 rookies in the Bucs' brief mini-camp this weekend, plus six first-year players from the team's existing roster and five veterans participating on tryout contracts Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a rookie mini-camp last spring amid the surging pandemic. They will...
NFLPewter Report

What Would Gabbert Bring To The Bucs With Trask Aboard?

The Bucs just spent a second-round pick on Florida QB Kyle Trask. This came on the heels of Tampa Bay re-signing third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin right before the draft. So why would the team need to re-sign veteran Blaine Gabbert, too?. Gabbert won the backup job in training camp last...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Hamilton: Joining reigning champs

Hamilton has signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Hamilton has appeared in 57 games over the past five seasons, registering 50 tackles and five passes defensed. He'll provide cornerback depth and likely contribute on special teams.
NFLbostonnews.net

Patriots owner 'excited' for Tom Brady's Week 4 return

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is ready to embrace an old friend when Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 of the upcoming NFL season. "Excited to have him," Kraft told TMZ Sports on Friday. "He's a great guy, and he did so much for us. I love him."
NFLNBC Sports

Buccaneers signing Antonio Hamilton after minicamp tryout

The Buccaneers have found a veteran piece to increase their depth. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton is signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Hamilton was one of five tryout players at the Bucs’ rookie minicamp this weekend. Hamilton was on the opposite sideline of Super Bowl...
NFLPewter Report

Bucs’ GM Licht In No Rush To Fill 90-Man Roster

As the 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, general manager Jason Licht spoke to the media following Day 3. Head coach Bruce Arians had said on Friday that the Bucs’ staff and front office really wanted to put an emphasis on improving special teams and their draft picks on Saturday reflected that. Tampa Bay grabbed a trio of potential impact players on special teams, important additions with the loss of Andrew Adams and Ryan Smith this offseason, and a new potential returner in Jaelon Darden. Licht said that the team wanted to emphasize speed and heart and thinks that each of their Day 3 picks has a chance to crack the Bucs’ roster when the regular season arrives.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians raves about Kyle Trask after first day of minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving Kyle Trask the chance to develop behind Tom Brady, and he appears to be winning over coach Bruce Arians already. Arians had high praise for Trask after the team’s first day of minicamp on Saturday, and the coach was particularly impressed with the rookie quarterback’s ability to grasp the offense quickly.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Bruce Arians about moving on from Jameis Winston: 'Have to set the personal aside'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did something difficult following the 2019 NFL season, parting ways with their franchise's all-time leader in every major passing category following a 5,000-yard season. Jameis Winston had just become only the eighth player in NFL history to throw for that many yards in a single season,...