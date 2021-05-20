The 'New Normal' Is Here to Stay, and You Can Use It to Your Advantage

Over the course of the pandemic, people went from saying "I can't wait for things to go back to normal" to "Will things go back to normal?" Finally, it seems that we've landed on accepting a "new normal" — and that's not a bad thing. Things will likely never be exactly as they were in 2019 or even early 2020. With the massive changes in the way we live our personal and professional lives, there will be some necessary adjustment. But with that change comes opportunity.