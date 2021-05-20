Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Kohl's, BJ's, Virgin Galactic and More

Not many stocks will score you a 549% gain in just five months. And yet, that's the power of AMC stock. Just a $10,000 investment in the struggling movie theater chain would be worth $65,659 now. That's an astounding get-rich-fast gain you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. The gain in AMC Entertainment (AMC) makes even last year's high octane S&P 500 stocks look lame. The same $10,000 plunked down on Apple (AAPL) this year would be worth just $9,438. And $10,000 riding on Tesla (TSLA) is now worth even less: $7,992.