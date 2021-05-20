Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Kohl's, BJ's, Virgin Galactic and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Kohl's — Kohl's stock fell roughly 10% on Thursday after it said supply chain issues may drag on its profit margins. Like others, Kohl's experienced supply chain hurdles starting in 2020 when factories in Asia shut down to help slow the spread of Covid-19. Now, the company says increases to its number of truck drivers could be a cost headwind to earnings for the rest of this year.www.nbcsandiego.com