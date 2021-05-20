newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Kohl's, BJ's, Virgin Galactic and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Kohl's — Kohl's stock fell roughly 10% on Thursday after it said supply chain issues may drag on its profit margins. Like others, Kohl's experienced supply chain hurdles starting in 2020 when factories in Asia shut down to help slow the spread of Covid-19. Now, the company says increases to its number of truck drivers could be a cost headwind to earnings for the rest of this year.

www.nbcsandiego.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L Brands#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Hormel Foods#Spam Dinty Moore#Jennie O#Victoria#Secret#Petco#Ark Invest#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Ubs#Bank Of America#At T#Warnermedia#Cnbc Tv#Vms#Virgin Galactic Shares#Midday Trading#Retailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksNBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: AT&T, Discovery, ViacomCBS, MicroStrategy & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. AT&T (T), Discovery (DISCA) – AT&T and Discovery announced a deal to combine Discovery with AT&T's WarnerMedia unit. The combination would be co-owned by current shareholders of both companies, and would create a new stronger streaming video challenger to the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Walt Disney (DIS). AT&T jumped 4.9% in the premarket and Discovery shares surged 17%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy Now

After getting shellacked during the pandemic, consumer discretionary stocks are now back in vogue. With the reopening now in full speed, sectors like travel, entertainment, and dining have bounced back. Consumers anticipate a strong recovery thanks to pent-up demand for activities that were off-limits during the crisis. If you're looking...
StocksBenzinga

Home Depot Stock Pulls Back Ahead Of Earnings: A Technical Look

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is slated to report first-quarter 2021 earnings before the opening bell Tuesday, and traders will be watching to see how the massive increase in lumber costs has affected the home improvement retailer's sales. In its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings print released on Feb. 23, Home Depot reported...
Retailsgbonline.com

Wedbush Boosts Price Targets On Dick’s SG

Wedbush on Monday raised its price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods from $85 to $97 on the investment firm’s belief that sales trends have accelerated since the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report. In a note, Seth Basham, Wedbush’s lead analyst on Dick’s, said a continuation of consumer behavior that boosted categories...
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

7 Big Retailers Report Earnings This Week — Here’s What You Need to Know

Some of the industry’s biggest players are set to report quarterly earnings and revenues this week. From department stores like Macy’s and Kohl’s to off-pricers like TJX Companies and sportswear chain Foot Locker, the results could collectively be viewed as the harbinger of retail’s pandemic exit. Market watchers are expected to follow closely the impact of fiscal stimulus and the vaccine rollout on brick and mortar and e-commerce. Also top of mind are the ongoing supply chain disruptions stemming from ongoing port congestions, as well as the comeback of dress shoes versus the resilience of athletic and comfort categories.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Ford Motor Company

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
BusinessZacks.com

Buy Target and Walmart Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

WMT - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming earnings releases to see if investors should consider either of the retail stocks as long-term buy and hold candidates. The S&P 500 and the Dow bounced back from their roughest three-day stretch since October to end last week on a positive note. The Nasdaq also jumped to stop some of the bleeding that had pushed the tech-heavy index down 8% from its late April records. The selling, which came back Monday, was sparked by inflation concerns after April’s consumer-price index jumped 4.2%.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Lowe's Earnings: 3 Things to Watch

Investors have some high expectations heading into Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) first-quarter earnings report in a few days. The retailer likely enjoyed continued record sales growth in early 2021 after a record 2020. Several big trends are working in its favor, including surging demand for home improvement projects and rising prices for products like lumber.
StocksBusiness Insider

Could Amazon's Stock Go To $6,000 In The Next 12 Months?

Jim Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the analyst note from Morgan Stanley about Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the great pieces he has read. What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and a $4,500 price target on Amazon. The analyst noted if Amazon was valued using a price-to-earnings multiple on GAAP earnings, the stock could be worth $5,000 to $6,000 per share in the next 12 months.
StocksInvestorPlace

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Case of a Stock Market Crash

With the markets trading near all-time highs, it doesn’t seem like this bull run will be ending any time soon. Even the novel coronavirus pandemic could not slow down Wall Street, which is powering along despite enormous external pressures. However, there is still a chance that a stock market crash could be around the corner. As a result, investors are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the bubble to pop.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

How Much $10,000 Invested This Year In AMC Stock Is Worth Now

Not many stocks will score you a 549% gain in just five months. And yet, that's the power of AMC stock. Just a $10,000 investment in the struggling movie theater chain would be worth $65,659 now. That's an astounding get-rich-fast gain you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. The gain in AMC Entertainment (AMC) makes even last year's high octane S&P 500 stocks look lame. The same $10,000 plunked down on Apple (AAPL) this year would be worth just $9,438. And $10,000 riding on Tesla (TSLA) is now worth even less: $7,992.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Latest Upgrades and Downgrades: Nike, Amazon, Virgin Galactic

Nike (NKE) - Get Report was upgraded by Jefferies to buy from hold and lifted its share-price target on the sports apparel giant to $192 from $140. Analysts at Wells Fargo Securities (WFC) - Get Report and Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report and increased their respective price targets on the stock, citing the company's strong results and outlook.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Dillard's, Plug Power, DoorDash

Stocks were climbing Friday as Wall Street's concerns about inflation appeared to ease up. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Friday:. Shares of Dillard's (DDS) - Get Report were surging after the department store operator swung to a first-quarter profit. Total retail sales rose to $1.3 billion from $751 million in the year-ago period. The company cited an increase in vaccinations, the release of stimulus money and the arrival of warm weather.
StocksZacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, Home Depot & Walt Disney

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), and The Walt Disney Co. (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why BJ's Wholesale Club's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $40 to $51 per share. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently up 5.9% to a price of $45.93. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.55 million, which is approximately 121.15% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.28 million.
Stocksfintechzoom.com

Shopify Stock – Why Cornerstone Building Brands Stock Is Up Today

Shopify Stock – Why Cornerstone Building Brands Stock Is Up Today. Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) jumped more than 10% on Thursday morning on a Wall Street analyst upgrade. Demand for housing is strong right now, and Cornerstone is benefiting. So what. On Tuesday evening, Cornerstone delivered better-than-expected...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Celsius Holdings Stock Jumped Today

Fitness and health drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) reported first-quarter 2021 results today that showed volume and sales growth has continued to accelerate. Investors cheered the report, sending shares up 14.5% as of 3 p.m. EDT. So what. The Florida-based maker of drinks used by athletes and fitness buffs reported...