Cortland County reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases rising to 4,372. In all, 24 cases were reported in Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties, bringing to 14,739 the number of people who have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020. No new deaths were reported, the number of people who have died from the virus remaining at 206.