Tacoma rapper Lewie signs with one of hip-hop's hottest labels

By Michael Rietmulder, The Seattle Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 21 hours ago

May 20—Overnight success stories rarely develop as quickly as they seem. However, by any measure, Tacoma rapper Lewie is no overnighter. Throughout the past few years, the real-life Terrell Lewis has become a South End favorite — a luminary among Tacoma's thriving hip-hop scene, which is both linked and distinct from its sibling city up I-5. But Lewie's quest to make a name for himself outside the region got a boost Tuesday when the rising emcee signed with a subsidiary of 300 Entertainment, one of hip-hop's hottest labels home to Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion and Gunna.

