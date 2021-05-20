Tacoma rapper Lewie signs with one of hip-hop's hottest labels

It’s one of those stories that sounds like it’s made up. A music business executive with ties to both organized crime and the White House hires a group of session musicians to fill out the soundtrack to a socially conscious horror film. One of their songs becomes a hit. In Canada. They then record an album which includes a song with a drumbeat so funky it becomes one of the building blocks of an entirely new genre. The group was the Incredible Bongo Band and their song “Apache” has been called the “National Anthem of hip hop” by The New York Times and contains “the greatest breakbeat of all time,” according to Questlove of The Roots.