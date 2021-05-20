Six dead after prison riot in western Guatemala

Six people were killed in a prison in western Guatemala after a riot broke out at the facility on Wednesday, authorities said in a statement.

The victims were found decapitated on a patio in the overcrowded prison in the town of Cantel in the state of Quetzaltenango, the police statement said.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the killings were part of a confrontation between a gang and drug traffickers.

