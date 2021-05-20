newsbreak-logo
Six dead after prison riot in western Guatemala

By Sofia Menchu
Reuters
Reuters
 15 hours ago
Six people were killed in a prison in western Guatemala after a riot broke out at the facility on Wednesday, authorities said in a statement.

The victims were found decapitated on a patio in the overcrowded prison in the town of Cantel in the state of Quetzaltenango, the police statement said.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the killings were part of a confrontation between a gang and drug traffickers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

