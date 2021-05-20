Cryptocurrencies as a means of payment: everything you need to know before implementing it in your SME

If you already accept credit, debit and cash cards as a means of payment in your business , why not accept bitcoins?. Today they are so popular that according to a survey by Mastercard, by 2022 40% of consumers will use cryptocurrencies (bitcoin is the best known, 98% of transactions are made with it). Lately they have gained visibility because they have increased in value quickly, but what are they? What are the advantages of accepting them as a means of payment? And do they have disadvantages?