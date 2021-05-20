Deputies find 'large amount' of meth during search of home in Van Buren County
Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office detectives detained two people after executing a search warrant during a narcotics investigation.
It happened in the 34000 block of County Road 669 in Decatur Township, according to a news release Thursday.
Detectives had made several purchases of meth from the house and were able to obtain a search warrant.
They found suspect 54-year-old Jamie Burns trying to run out of the house during the search, and he was detained by a deputy at the scene.
A 48-year-old woman was found in the kitchen and also detained.
During a search of the house after the two suspects were detained, detectives found a “large amount” of meth, along with items associated with narcotics trafficking.
Burns was arrested and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and multiple warrants.