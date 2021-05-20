newsbreak-logo
Van Buren County, MI

Deputies find 'large amount' of meth during search of home in Van Buren County

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 16 hours ago
Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office detectives detained two people after executing a search warrant during a narcotics investigation.

It happened in the 34000 block of County Road 669 in Decatur Township, according to a news release Thursday.

Detectives had made several purchases of meth from the house and were able to obtain a search warrant.

They found suspect 54-year-old Jamie Burns trying to run out of the house during the search, and he was detained by a deputy at the scene.

A 48-year-old woman was found in the kitchen and also detained.

During a search of the house after the two suspects were detained, detectives found a “large amount” of meth, along with items associated with narcotics trafficking.

Burns was arrested and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and multiple warrants.

