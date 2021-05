Just recently we posted about the relaunch of New York based sustainable denim brand, Cotte D’Armes. What we love about this brand is not only that they are focused on sustainability, but also that they are all about unisex denim. We believe that genderless fashion is definitely something to keep on our radar. And, as creative director, Clarence Ruth, likes to think outside-of-the-box, not only are his denims very different and quite unique, but he also believes in a core collection only. Much more environmentally friendly than launching new collections several times a year.